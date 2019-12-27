N.K. propaganda outlet blames S. Korea for lack of progress in inter-Korean relations
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet blamed South Korea on Friday for the lack of progress in inter-Korean relations this year, denouncing its dependence on the United States in pushing for cross-border projects.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the criticism as inter-Korean relations have not progressed much this year, in contrast with improved ties buoyed by three summits by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last year.
The website said that "the reason inter-Korean ties have not made even one step of progress this year is South Korea's overdependence on foreign countries despite having reached a good agreement for the people last year."
It evaluated last year as "a year of dynamic changes unprecedented in the 70 years of history of the divided Korean Peninsula."
"However, the people are now looking back at the year 2019 with disappointment and fury as it has progressed differently from last year," it added.
The media outlet pointed out that at the center of the stalled progress in inter-Korean relations "is the U.S. that is viciously maneuvering the two Koreas into succumbing to their demands and interests and is responsible for the division of the nation."
Moon and Kim held three summits last year and agreed to ease tensions, improve ties and expand cross-border exchange and cooperation. But many of their agreements have not been implemented amid stalemated denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)