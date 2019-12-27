Seoul stocks up late Friday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared earlier losses to turn higher late Friday morning as investors scooped up tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.74 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,201.67 as of 11:20 a.m.
After opening lower on ex-dividend date, in which investors become eligible to win year-end dividends even after offloading shares, the index later bounced back, led mostly by tech shares.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished above the 9,000-point threshold for the first time since the market opened in 1971.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.62 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.9 percent.
Home appliance maker LG Electronics gained 0.56 percent, and LG Display moved up 2.21 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms also traded higher, with Samsung BioLogics advancing 4.23 percent and Celltrion increasing 1.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.45 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)