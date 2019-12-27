S. Korea conducts Dokdo defense exercise
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday conducted a military exercise to defend the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo, the first such drills in four months, a source said, amid budding efforts to restore its ties with Japan strained over trade and wartime history.
The Korean Navy did not make the exercise public in an apparent move to avoid further aggravating tensions with Japan, which has persistently laid claim to the rocky islets in the East Sea.
Seoul and Tokyo have recently been striving to improve their ties by holding a set of high-level talks, including this week's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The bilateral ties have remained chilled since Tokyo imposed new export restrictions in July in a move seen as political retaliation for last year's Supreme Court rulings against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
South Korea last carried out the Dokdo exercise in August, mobilizing some 10 vessels and 20 aircraft, including F-15 fighters. The scale of this week's exercise was presumed to be smaller than the previous one, observers said.
Seoul launched the Dokdo drills in 1986. Since 2003, it has typically conducted the training twice a year for its troops' combat readiness.
South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo with a small police detachment since its liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945.
