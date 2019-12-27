Yonhap News Summary
(5th LD) Arrest warrant rejected for Cho Kuk in ex-vice mayor's bribery case
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Friday rejected an arrest warrant for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk in a probe into his suspected role in ending an inspection into bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor.
Earlier this week, prosecutors filed for an arrest warrant for Cho, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, on charges of abuse of authority in connection with the bribery case of now-arrested Yoo Jae-soo.
(LEAD) S. Korea finalizes guidelines on pension fund's shareholder activism
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday approved proposed guidelines for shareholder activism by the country's largest state pension fund, paving the way for the fund to press companies it holds stakes in to dismiss board members over breach of trust and other illegal activities.
"The guidelines are part of efforts to manage the National Pension Service in a more transparent and fair manner," Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo said in a meeting of the management committee -- the highest decision-making body of the National Pension Service.
HDC inks deal to acquire Asiana Airlines
SEOUL -- HDC Hyundai Development Co., a midsized construction company, signed a deal on Friday to acquire Asiana Airlines Inc. as the South Korean builder strives to diversify its business portfolio.
In their board meetings held early Friday, HDC and Kumho Industrial Co., a construction unit of Kumho Asiana Group, approved the deal.
Seoul closely watching N. Korean media reports on global space development
SEOUL -- South Korea is closely monitoring recent North Korean media reports on space development activities by foreign countries, the unification ministry said Friday, amid concern Pyongyang could conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test disguised as a satellite launch.
On Friday, the North's main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, carried an article on Russia's launch of a satellite earlier this week, days after another report covering various ongoing efforts for global space development.
(Yonhap Feature) N.K. defectors sense job opportunities in coffee
SEOUL -- Cho Kyung-ja (alias), a 33-year-old North Korean defector, is busy operating an espresso machine, preparing four cappuccinos, grinding, temping, frothing and sometimes wiping away beans that scatter here and there.
As she lays the four cups down on a table, she shyly smiles as she says, "Excuse me. Here they are." She returns to the coffee machine and an alarm clock goes off seconds later. She finally breathes a sigh of relief.
(News Focus) BOK tipped to continue monetary easing, at least another rate cut in offing
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank will likely maintain its monetary easing next year to help support the economy and boost the country's consumer prices, with at least another rate reduction in the offing, analysts said Friday.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) slashed the policy rate twice this year -- from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent in July and to 1.25 percent October, matching the all-time low that was previously seen in 2016.
S. Korea's economy poised for rebound next year: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy is expected to gain recovery momentum next year, supported by a global economic recovery and an anticipated upturn in the memory-chip market, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday.
Hong made the remarks at a meeting in Seoul with top executives of Korean companies on next year's economic policies.
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
SEOUL -- A U.S. maritime patrol plane has made a late-night flight over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Friday, amid concerns that North Korea could launch provocations in protest over stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
According to Aircraft Spots, a P-3C plane of the U.S. Navy flew over the peninsula at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, the latest in the U.S. military's recent series of surveillance flyovers.
