Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 December 27, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Dec. 23 -- U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula

24 -- Bolton says N. Korea poses imminent threat to American troops and allies

-- North Korea's official newspaper calls for the development of new weapons to bolster national security

-- U.S. aviation authorities issue warning for commercial airlines earlier this month amid concerns Pyongyang could test-fire a long-range missile

25 –- U.S. flies four surveillance planes over Korean Peninsula

26 -- N. Korea's propaganda outlet blasts U.S., S. Korea for raising tensions

27 -- N. Korea's official newspaper carries article featuring Russia's recent satellite launch
(END)

