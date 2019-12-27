Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Dec. 23 -- U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula
24 -- Bolton says N. Korea poses imminent threat to American troops and allies
-- North Korea's official newspaper calls for the development of new weapons to bolster national security
-- U.S. aviation authorities issue warning for commercial airlines earlier this month amid concerns Pyongyang could test-fire a long-range missile
25 –- U.S. flies four surveillance planes over Korean Peninsula
26 -- N. Korea's propaganda outlet blasts U.S., S. Korea for raising tensions
27 -- N. Korea's official newspaper carries article featuring Russia's recent satellite launch
