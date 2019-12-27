Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party and discussed "important organizational and political measures and military steps to bolster up" the armed forces, state media said Sunday.
The meeting was held amid heightened tensions with the United States with Pyongyang threatening to seek a "new way" unless Washington comes up with a acceptable proposal in their nuclear negotiations by end of the year.
"Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un gave analysis and briefing on the complicated internal and external situation and said that the meeting would decide on important organizational and political measures and military steps to bolster up the overall armed forces of the country," the Korean Central News Agency said.
With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- As North Korea is expected to hold a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in the coming days, all eyes are on what policy change and action it will take with regard to stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
The meeting will draw keen attention as the North has threatened to take a "new way" if Washington fails to make a new proposal by the end of the year to salvage the nuclear talks, hinting that it could end diplomacy and revert to provocative behavior.
North Korea earlier said that it will convene the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK later this month to address "crucial issues in line with the needs of the development of the Korean revolution and the changed situation at home and abroad."
N. Korea slams Japanese minister over criticism of weapons tests
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media slammed Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday for his criticism of the North's weapons tests, which it said were aimed at enhancing the country's "self-defense" capability.
Kono criticized North Korea last week over a series of weapons tests since May, saying the presumed launches of ballistic missiles represent an "imminent threat" to the security of Japan.
North Korea has said that those tests were intended to improve its self-defense capability without mentioning whether they involved ballistic missiles, which would constitute a violation of international sanctions.
N.K. propaganda outlet denounces U.S. surveillance operations
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday denounced stepped-up surveillance by the United States and South Korea of military targets in the communist nation, saying the country is closely watching such "provocative" moves.
The U.S. and South Korea have been on high alert in recent days amid growing concerns that the North could conduct a major provocation, such as launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, in protest over stalled nuclear talks.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the U.S. flew four spy planes over the Korean Peninsula at the same time amid concern the North could fire an ICBM as a "Christmas gift" to the U.S. On Monday, South Korea also brought in its first advanced unmanned aircraft, Global Hawk.
N.K. propaganda outlet blames S. Korea for lack of progress in inter-Korean relations
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet blamed South Korea on Friday for the lack of progress in inter-Korean relations this year, denouncing its dependence on the United States in pushing for cross-border projects.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the criticism as inter-Korean relations have not progressed much this year, in contrast with improved ties buoyed by three summits by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last year.
The website said that "the reason inter-Korean ties have not made even one step of progress this year is South Korea's overdependence on foreign countries despite having reached a good agreement for the people last year."
