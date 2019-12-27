Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea to contribute 2 bln won to help N. Korea restore typhoon-hit regions
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide some 2 billion won (US$1.72 million) to the Korean Red Cross to help North Korean villages still reeling from the aftermath of typhoons that lashed the impoverished nation last summer, the unification ministry said Monday.
The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council approved the expenditure plan to provide the money to help North Korea repair typhoon-hit facilities in Pyongan and Hamgyong provinces, and conduct drills to beef up North Koreans' disaster preparedness, according to the ministry.
Of the total, 807 million won will be spent on boosting the North's disaster control ability, while another 544 million won will be spent on providing safe water to North Koreans and improving the overall sanitation status. The other 654 million won has been set aside for public health activities, it said.
Over 3,000 S. Koreans seeking reunions with separated relatives in N.K. died this year
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- Over 3,000 South Koreans who had applied for reunions with their long-lost relatives in North Korea have died this year without having their wishes fulfilled, according to government data.
A total of 3,147 South Koreans, registered as members of separated families since 1988, died from January to November this year, an online system jointly run by the unification ministry and the Red Cross showed Tuesday.
Among the total of 133,365 South Koreans registered as members of separated families, only 52,997 were alive as of the end of November, hoping to reunite with their loved ones believed to be living in the North since the 1950-53 Korean War.
74 percent of Seoul citizens think unification with N.K. necessary: poll
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- Despite a recent chill in inter-Korean relations, more than 7 out of 10 citizens living in Seoul still believe that South and North Korea should be unified, a survey showed Wednesday.
According to an online poll of 2,000 citizens conducted by the Seoul metropolitan government, 74.2 percent of the respondents said that unification with North Korea is necessary. The percentage remains the same as last year.
Asked about when unification could be realized, 25.6 percent replied that they expect reunification within 20 years, followed by 20.2 percent who replied within 30 years. Some 17 percent of them replied that reunification is impossible to achieve.
Unification minister calls for interim deal in U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul has called on the United States and North Korea to reach a tentative deal in their nuclear negotiations to keep the momentum for dialogue alive amid concern Pyongyang could return to a provocative tack next year.
The minister made the remark during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday, as North Korea was set to hold a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party later this month to decide on "crucial issues," spurring speculation that a major policy shift in relations to denuclearization talks might be forthcoming.
"In order to keep the situation from deteriorating and revive the momentum for negotiations, we need an interim deal as a stepping stone to a final agreement, a wisdom of modus vivendi," Kim said.
(Yonhap Feature) N.K. defectors sense job opportunities in coffee
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Cho Kyung-ja (alias), a 33-year-old North Korean defector, is busy operating an espresso machine, preparing four cappuccinos, grinding, temping, frothing and sometimes wiping away beans that scatter here and there.
As she lays the four cups down on a table, she shyly smiles as she says, "Excuse me. Here they are." She returns to the coffee machine and an alarm clock goes off seconds later. She finally breathes a sigh of relief.
At a glance, it looks like a run-of-the-mill coffee shop teeming with people, but Cho was actually practicing latte art as part of a 10-minute-long simulation in preparation for a test a few days later.
