Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. again flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea: aviation tracker
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States flew another surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Monday, the latest in a series of flights to monitor North Korea amid growing concerns Pyongyang could launch long-range missiles.
The U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted flying over the peninsula at 31,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said without specifying the exact time of the operation.
The same type of surveillance aircraft made a flight over the peninsula over the weekend, the aviation tracker tweeted on Sunday, noting that it is "actually odd timing" as it does not carry out operations "usually ... on weekends."
------------
Trump says U.S. will 'deal with' any N.K. Christmas surprise
WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will "deal with it very successfully" regardless of what North Korea sends as its threatened "Christmas gift."
Concerns are mounting that North Korea could test a long-range missile in the coming days in protest of stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Asked about the North's warning of an unwanted "Christmas gift," Trump said, "That's okay. We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully."
------------
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States has flown four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula at the same time, according to an aviation tracker Wednesday, amid heightened concern that North Korea could test-fire a long-range missile as a "Christmas gift" to Washington.
According to Aircraft Spots, the four aircraft -- RC-135W Rivet Joint, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S Cobra Ball -- were believed to have carried out missions over and around the Korean Peninsula between Tuesday and early Wednesday.
The RC-135W and the E-8C flew at 31,000 feet, while the Global Hawk was spotted at 53,000 feet. The RC-135S took off from Japan's Kadena Air Base and conducted missions over the East Sea, according to the tracker. A KC-135R refueling aircraft also flew over the East Sea.
------------
U.S. says it stands ready amid threat of N.K. 'Christmas gift'
WASHINGTON, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States and its allies stand ready to defend themselves even on Christmas day, a Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday, as officials remained on alert for a threatened "Christmas gift" from North Korea.
The "gift" was widely expected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile launch after Pyongyang twice conducted apparent rocket engine tests at its western satellite launch site earlier this month.
The U.S. flew four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula between Tuesday and early Wednesday in an indication of heightened preparations to respond to a North Korean provocation.
------------
U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States has flown spy planes over the Korean Peninsula again, an aviation tracker said Thursday, amid speculation that North Korea could carry out a major provocation amid stalled denuclearization talks.
According to Aircraft Spots, one RC-135S Cobra Ball plane was presumed to have carried out a surveillance mission over South Korea's East Sea after taking off from Japan's Okinawa.
An E-8C plane or JSTARS was also spotted flying over the peninsula at some 31,000 feet, the aviation tracker said.
------------
No Christmas gift from N. Korea yet, but situation far from over
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- A much-feared "Christmas gift" provocation from North Korea has not arrived, with the communist regime remaining eerily quiet through the holiday, but the situation is far from over as Pyongyang could announce big, saber-rattling decisions through two key forthcoming events.
Experts say the North will likely refrain from test-firing a long-range missile, at least for now, ahead of the two major political events -- the ruling party's plenary meeting and leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's address.
Pyongyang sent the "Christmas gift" warning to the U.S. early this month, when its Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae-song issued a statement saying it is "entirely up to the U.S." what present it will get ahead of the end-of-year deadline Pyongyang has set for their nuclear negotiations.
(END)