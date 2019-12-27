Go to Contents
Former U-17 nat'l football boss takes over U-19 team

13:56 December 27, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jung-soo, former head coach of the South Korean men's under-17 football team, will take the helm of the men's under-19 squad.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced on Friday that Kim, 44, will be the new head coach of the U-19 team. Kim is replacing Chung Jung-yong, who left the national youth program to become the bench boss for the K League 2 club Seoul E-Land FC.

Kim has been coaching since 2007, going through a middle school team and a high school team, and later pro club Gwangju FC. He has been coaching youth football nationally with the KFA since 2014.

This file photo from Nov. 13, 2019, shows Kim Jung-soo, then-head coach of the South Korean men's under-17 national football team. Kim was named the new head coach of the men's under-19 national team on Dec. 27. (Yonhap)

He was the top assistant when South Korea reached the round of 16 at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He was the head coach at this year's U-17 World Cup in Brazil, where South Korea reached the quarterfinals. It was the deepest run by the country at this youth tournament.

The KFA said it was pleased with the way Kim demonstrated his strategic and tactical acumen and strong leadership skills during the U-17 World Cup. The KFA also noted Kim's track record of successfully developing young players and his deep understanding of current U-19 players.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

