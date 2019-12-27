MVP-winning striker switches clubs in K League
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Former K League MVP Dejan Damjanovic will be on to his fourth club in South Korea next year.
Daegu FC of the K League 1 announced their acquisition of the Montenegrin striker on Friday. Damjanovic, 38, will undergo a physical next Thursday to make the move official.
Damjanovic won the K League MVP in 2012 while playing for FC Seoul. He scored a league-record 31 goals that year, and also won the scoring title in 2011 and 2013. He is the first K League player to lead the competition in goals in three consecutive seasons.
In 357 K League matches, Damjanovic has scored 189 goals, second most in league history.
Damjanovic has also played for Incheon United and Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the top South Korean league. He fell out of favor with Suwon during the 2019 season, after producing just three goals in 21 matches.
Daegu said they believe Damjanovic still has some good football left in him and added, "His greatest strength is his ability to finish around the net. He has all the assets of a great forward."
Daegu scored 46 goals in 38 matches in 2019.
