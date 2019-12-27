Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
------------------
(2nd LD) HDC inks deal to acquire Asiana Airlines
SEOUL -- HDC Hyundai Development Co., a midsized construction company, signed a deal on Friday to acquire Asiana Airlines Inc. as the South Korean builder strives to diversify its business portfolio.
In their board meetings held early Friday, HDC and Kumho Industrial Co., a construction unit of Kumho Asiana Group, approved the deal.
------------------
(2nd LD) Constitutional Court rejects petition on 2015 Seoul-Tokyo sex slave deal
SEOUL -- South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday rejected a petition by Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery against the government's 2015 deal with Japan on the issue, saying that the matter is not subject to its formal review.
After nearly four years of deliberations, the court made the unanimous decision in response to a 2016 petition filed by 29 victims and 12 family members of surviving and deceased "comfort women."
------------------
(LEAD) Unification minister calls for interim deal in U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul has called on the United States and North Korea to reach a tentative deal in their nuclear negotiations to keep the momentum for dialogue alive amid concern Pyongyang could return to a provocative tack next year.
The minister made the remark during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday, as North Korea was set to hold a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party later this month to decide on "crucial issues," spurring speculation that a major policy shift in relation to denuclearization talks might be forthcoming.
------------------
U.N. Green Climate Fund approves 1st project for N. Korea
SEJONG -- The U.N. Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved US$752,000 in funding for North Korea to help Pyongyang deal with climate change, marking the first financing project by the U.N. fund for the reclusive nation.
The fund will help North Korea improve its "readiness" to tackle climate change, the GCF said Thursday.
------------------
MVP-winning striker switches clubs in K League
SEOUL -- Former K League MVP Dejan Damjanovic will be on to his fourth club in South Korea next year.
Daegu FC of the K League 1 announced their acquisition of the Montenegrin striker on Friday. Damjanovic, 38, will undergo a physical next Thursday to make the move official.
------------------
Seoul stocks close higher on Wall Street rally
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Friday as investors' sentiment was buoyed after the U.S. stock market set another record high overnight on the progress in a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. The South Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.28 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish at 2,204.21. Trade volume was high at 482 million shares worth 5.35 trillion won (US$4.6 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 434 to 416.
------------------
Moon meets top military commanders over lunch to discuss combat posture
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in had a year-end luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, in which he discussed South Korea's combat readiness with a group of top military commanders.
Moon had the 100-minute meeting with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki, as well as the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Also present was Gen. Choi Byun-hyuk, deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
------------------
SK hynix hits yearly high on strong foreign buying
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., the world's second-largest manufacturer of memory chips, hit a yearly high on South Korea's main bourse on Friday as its improving business outlook attracted strong foreign buying, data showed.
As of 10:46 a.m., shares of SK hynix soared to a 52-week high of 97,000 won (US$83), up 2.32 percent from the previous session's close.
