'Hello and Bonjour,' Ryu Hyun-jin introduced as newest Toronto Blue Jay
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean major league pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin is now officially the newest member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ryu was formally introduced by the only big league club in Canada at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday (local time), with team president Mark Shapiro, general manager Ross Atkins and Scott Boras, Ryu's agent, also in attendance.
Ryu will continue to wear his signature No. 99 in Toronto.
News of Ryu's four-year deal with the Blue Jays worth US$80 million trickled out late Sunday night in North America. Ryu then traveled to Toronto on Christmas Day to undergo a physical and finalize the contract, the richest ever handed out to a pitcher in Blue Jays' history.
"Hello Canada, and bonjour, I am happy to be here," Ryu said in English at the start of his press conference. "I'm going to make the Toronto Blue Jays proud. Thank you."
The 32-year-old left-hander from Incheon, just west of Seoul, had spent the past seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2006 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) MVP is fresh off the best season of his major league career in 2019, when he led the bigs with a 2.32 ERA and finished second in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting behind Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets. Ryu was also the NL starter in the All-Star Game.
He compiled a 54-33 record with a 2.98 ERA in 125 starts with the Dodgers.
Ryu is now the second South Korean to play for the Blue Jays, after reliever Oh Seung-hwan, who spent half of the 2018 season with the team before being dealt to the Colorado Rockies.
Ryu is also joining a rebuilding club coming off a 95-loss season, its runs to the back-to-back American League Championship Series a distant memory. But the Jays have assembled a talented core of young position players, such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio, that they believe will take them to new heights, and they were looking to complement that base with pitching.
Ryu is one of four pitchers that the Jays have acquired this winter, alongside other big league veterans Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson, and Japanese league star Shun Yamaguchi.
"This team has a lot of talented young players, and I felt that it could be an even better team going forward, after bringing in some good pitchers this offseason," Ryu said in Korean, when asked about his thoughts of the Blue Jays. "From start to finish, the Blue Jays had me on the top of their list. And I wanted to play with young players here that will continue to get better."
There have been concerns surrounding Ryu's checkered injury history. He missed the entire 2015 season and made just one start in 2016 due to shoulder and elbow injuries. He came back to make 25 appearances in 2017 -- with one game out of the bullpen -- and went 5-9 with a 3.77 ERA. He was rendered an afterthought during the Dodgers' run to the World Series.
A severe groin injury limited Ryu to 15 starts in 2018, though he posted an excellent 1.97 ERA with a 7-3 record.
After last season, Ryu bet on himself by accepting the Dodgers' one-year qualifying offer worth $17.9 million, rather than testing the open market. And Ryu had the best season of his career, winning the ERA crown and becoming the first Asian pitcher to earn a first-place vote in the Cy Young race.
That set up Ryu nicely for a big pay day, which could be the last one of its kind for him, given his age.
"This is my home now, and I'll try to do my best for this club," Ryu said. "That's always my mindset, no matter where I play."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
