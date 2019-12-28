Ryu Hyun-jin embracing opportunity to play with young, talented Blue Jays
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Entering free agency after leading all of baseball in ERA, South Korean left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin was a coveted asset for teams looking to bolster pitching this offseason.
And to hear Ryu tell it, no club wanted him as much as the Toronto Blue Jays.
"From start to finish, the Blue Jays had me on the top of their list," the 32-year-old said at his introductory press conference at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday (local time). He signed a four-year deal worth US$80 million. "This team has a lot of talented young players, and I felt that it could be an even better team going forward, after bringing in some good pitchers this offseason."
Indeed, where the Blue Jays lacked in pitching depth in 2019, they still gave their fans something to look forward to with their promising core of position players. The group features sons of former Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Stars and Hall of Famers: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.
Their pitching situation was so dire that manager Charlie Montoyo went through 21 pitchers to start games. He often resorted to the "opener" strategy, whereby a reliever would start the game and pitch a couple of innings before handing the reins over to another reliever or a young, inexperienced starter. The Blue Jays lost 95 games in 2019.
But that may change this year. Before Ryu, the Jays acquired veteran starters Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson, and signed Japanese league ace Shun Yamaguchi.
"This is a team on the rise, with some of the young guys having already secured regular spots in the lineup," Ryu said. "I think I'll enjoy playing with those young players."
Ryu, who will be one of the elder statesmen in the still-young club house, said he was looking forward to building new relationships in Toronto, after seven years in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.
"It's going to be a team effort. I think I can reach out to younger guys first," he said. "If I can let my guard down when I deal with them, it'll help us all."
Ryu went 14-5 with an MLB-best 2.32 ERA in 2019, with 163 strikeouts and 24 walks in 182 2/3 innings. Ryu is the increasingly rare breed of pitcher who gets hitters out using guile and command without the benefit of dominant stuff.
Ryu threw his four-seam fastball at an average of 90.9 mph, well below the major league average of 93.4 mph. Ryu's bread-and-butter is his changeup, but he's also known for his ability to command all of his pitches and for his unpredictability with his pitch usage. Ryu will often throw an offspeed pitch at a count when hitters will normally expect a fastball, and vice versa.
The crafty lefty was excellent at inducing soft contact. According to MLB's Statcast, Ryu's 85.3 mph average exit velocity put him in the top 4 percent in the league. And he led the NL with a 3.3 walk rate -- the total walks divided by total batters face -- and 1.18 walks per nine innings. He gave up the fewest home runs per nine innings in the NL with 0.84.
"I don't think velocity is the most important thing for pitchers. To me, it's the command," Ryu said. "I've had that mindset since I was a child. No matter how hard you throw, if you leave it out over the plate, you'll give up home runs."
As hotly pursued as Ryu may have been by other teams this winter, there were also lingering question marks about his health. Ryu has been on the injured list at least once in every season of his career except his rookie year in 2013. He missed all of 2015 and made just one start in 2016 with shoulder and elbow injuries. He has also had problems with his groin, hip, foot and neck. That he will turn 33 by the start of next season may also have given teams a pause about locking him down for too many years.
But the Jays went out and gave him four guaranteed years. That fourth year may have been the difference maker, but Ryu said long-term security wasn't his primary concern during the offseason.
"I just wanted to be in a good spot," Ryu said. "And the Blue Jays were the team that wanted me the most."
Toronto has a sizable Korean community, and Ryu got a first-hand look at that on July 22, 2013, when the then Dodger started against the Jays at Rogers Centre in front of a big throng of Korean fans.
"I had so much support (from Korean fans) back in 2013, and I hope more fans will continue to come out," Ryu said. "My mindset is obviously a lot different now than it was back then. This is my home now. I'll do the best I can for my team here."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
