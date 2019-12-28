Korean-language dailies

-- Proportional representation linked to votes on political parties to be adopted from next year's general elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Election bill passes through parliament's general session amid partisan rows (Kookmin Daily)

-- New 'election rule' passes through National Assembly despite protest by main opposition party (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party railroads election law (Segye Times)

-- Election law railroaded without main opposition party (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Election law passes through National Assembly amid chaotic partisan rows (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea opens up new chapter in politics, putting behind two-party system (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Rule of game' changes ahead of general elections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party railroads election law (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't passes guidelines that allow intervention in National Pension Service (Korea Economic Daily)

