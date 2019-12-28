(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 28)

KHNP might have few other options but to move toward shutting down the Wolsung-1 plant after the government had decided so at a Cabinet meeting. It is still questionable whether the government had to make its decision so hurriedly because the reactor is supposed to end its service in 2022 at the latest. The plant can still operate during peak demand seasons for a few more years. All this explains why people feel sorry for the lack of flexibility in the government's way of handling critical industrial issues.

