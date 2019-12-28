(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 28)

Many also believe Cho played a part in the illegal college entries of his children and management of the family fund. He is also suspected of being involved in the Blue House meddling in an inspection on a former Busan mayor and a mayoral election in Ulsan. The prosecution is also probing the play of favoritism in granting loans to Wooridul Hospital with historical loyalty to the ruling front. The government has not given any answer to the allegations. People are now asking how the liberal government is any different from past conservative governments.