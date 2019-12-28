Go to Contents
Head of minor rightist party accused of insulting party official

13:12 December 28, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The minor rightist Our Republican Party's co-head was accused of insulting and verbally abusing a party official, police said Saturday.

According to Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Police Station, the party official filed an official complaint with the police, accusing co-head of the party Cho Won-jin of insulting and verbally abusing the official during a recent protest rally in front of the National Assembly.

The party official demanded a criminal penalty for Cho for the alleged insult and verbal abuse.

Cho, however, rejected the accusation as "one-sided," claiming his innocence.

Cho Won-jin, the co-head of the minor rightist Our Republican Party (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

