S. Korea confirms 53rd wild boar infected with African swine fever
CHEORWON, South Korea, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- A wild boar found dead near the border with North Korea has tested positive for African swine fever, authorities said Saturday, bringing the number of such cases to 53 in South Korea.
The confirmation came a day after the wild boar carcass was found on a hill by officials in the central border county of Cheorwon, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the environment ministry.
Cheorwon is located about 90 kilometers north of Seoul.
South Korea has mobilized hundreds of soldiers and civilians to hunt down wild boars near the border in recent months to try to contain the spread of African swine fever.
In May, North Korea reported its first outbreak of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health. It remains unknown how the virus traveled into South Korea.
Separately, South Korea confirmed the 14th case of African swine fever -- the latest one -- at a local pig farm on Oct. 9.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for the disease.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest pork consumer, has slaughtered and buried more than 153,000 pigs since Sept. 17 when the country reported the first case of the animal disease at a pig farm in the western border town of Paju.
