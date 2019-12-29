Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai #Kia #European sales

Hyundai, Kia's SUV sales in Europe tipped to hit record high this year

10:26 December 29, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The sales of SUVs in Europe by South Korea's top two carmakers -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. -- may hit a record high, probably surpassing the 500,000-unit mark, aided by its diversified portfolio and strong demand, industry sources said Sunday.

According to the sources, the two carmakers have sold some 460,000 SUVs in the European market through November, already nearing last year's 467,550 units in total.

Should the pace be maintained, their annual sales of SUVs in Europe will top the 500,000 mark this year, the sources said.

Their auto sales in the region are also expected to top the 1 million mark for the third consecutive year. Their overall vehicle sales there were tallied at 965,690 in the January-November period, according to the sources.

This undated photo shows the Niro EV by Kia Motors Corp. (NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK