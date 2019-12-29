N. Korea's ongoing communist party meeting used for Kim Jong-un's key decisions
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has commenced a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, which is the highest-level decision-making organ on major policies and appointments of top officials.
As the meeting is ongoing and details of new decisions made have not been revealed, keen attention is being paid to whether Pyongyang will proclaim what it calls a "new way" -- a departure from its current diplomatic approach with the United States. Also of note is whether any key senior party officials will be replaced.
North Korea did not hold such a session from 1993, when Kim Il-sung, the founder of the communist nation, passed on power to his son, Kim Jong-il, to 2010 as the successor stuck to a military-first policy.
The North reopened plenary sessions of the party's committee on Sept. 28, 2010, in which Kim Jong-un appeared in public as heir-apparent to the throne.
The ongoing meeting marks the sixth of its kind since Kim seized power in late 2011 following his father's death.
In the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, held in October 2017, the North declared a simultaneous push for economic growth and nuclear development.
During the third session in April last year, the Kim regime made another surprise announcement of a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing. It adopted a "strategic" policy of focusing on economic development.
This year, the North's committee convened plenary sessions twice in an unprecedented move.
In the April meeting, opened weeks after a no-deal Hanoi summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, the North placed an emphasis on "self-reliant" economic development and a fight against U.S.-led sanctions.
cd@yna.co.kr
(END)