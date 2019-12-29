Ex-SBS anchor indicted on sex crime charges
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- A former television news anchor, Kim Sung-joon, has been indicted for allegedly photographing a woman's legs secretly at a subway station in Seoul, a judicial community source said Sunday.
Kim, who hosted a primetime news show for the major South Korean broadcast SBS, is charged with violating a sex crime law. He will face the first court hearing Jan. 10, 2020, according to the source.
He was caught allegedly filming the lower part of a woman's body at a subway station in western Seoul at around 11:55 p.m. on July 3. He denied the suspicion at that time, but multiple related photos were founded on his mobile phone.
He later tendered his resignation, with his radio program terminated. Shortly after his resignation offer was accepted, Kim offered a public apology to the victim.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)