S. Korea conveys to China Moon's correct comments on Hong Kong, Xinjiang
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Sunday that it has conveyed the correct version of President Moon Jae-in's reported comments to China in a rebuttal to what Seoul says was a mischaracterization of Moon's comments by China.
At issue were comments Moon made during his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Dec. 23.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a news conference after the summit that Moon "also stated that affairs relating to Hong Kong and Xinjiang are China's internal affairs."
China's state-run Xinhua News Agency carried a similar report in an English-language dispatch, which was posted on the website of the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
South Korea's presidential office told South Korean reporters on Dec. 23 that Xi said at the summit that affairs relating to Hong Kong and Xinjiang are China's internal affairs and Moon told Xi that he "listened well."
On Friday, South Korea's foreign ministry conveyed Moon's correct comments to China through a diplomatic channel.
It remains unclear how China reacted to South Korea's correction of the Chinese mischaracterization of Moon's comments.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)