Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea holds key party meeting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea holds key party meeting ... hints at hawkish way (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pyongyang holds key party meeting, Kim hints at possible nuclear development (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea's Kim makes 'historic development' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea 'discusses important matters in building of the state and national defence' (Segye Times)
-- Young tech firms to lead U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- National Assembly to handle establishing unit to probe corruption by high-ranking public officials (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim holds two-day key party meeting (Hankyoreh)
-- Upcoming general elections to be determined by young voters (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Rising prices of daily necessities (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lime Asset Management loses money in U.S. ponzi scheme (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Tax is withheld in Bithumb's foreign clients (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- All eyes on Pyongyang as Kim opens key party meeting (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. forces to stay, irrespective of change in situation (Korea Times)
(END)