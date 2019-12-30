Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea holds key party meeting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea holds key party meeting ... hints at hawkish way (Kookmin Daily)

-- Pyongyang holds key party meeting, Kim hints at possible nuclear development (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea's Kim makes 'historic development' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea 'discusses important matters in building of the state and national defence' (Segye Times)

-- Young tech firms to lead U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)

-- National Assembly to handle establishing unit to probe corruption by high-ranking public officials (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim holds two-day key party meeting (Hankyoreh)

-- Upcoming general elections to be determined by young voters (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Rising prices of daily necessities (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lime Asset Management loses money in U.S. ponzi scheme (Korea Economic Daily)

