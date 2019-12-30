(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 30)

The bill was originally proposed by the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration 17 years ago due to a need for a separate law enforcement agency to dig into corruption among high-level officials, apart from the prosecution office. However, the newly proposed bill is designed to safeguard the powers that be in the name of prosecutorial reforms. The DP along with other minor parties cannot be free from the suspicion that they tried to put the brakes on Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's relentless investigations into several cases involving abuse of power, corruption and favoritism in the current Moon Jae-in administration.