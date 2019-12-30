Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Dec. 30
09:50 December 30, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Second-day session of N.K. party meeting
-- National Assembly to vote on prosecution reform bill
-- Girl group Momoland's media showcase for new album
Economy & Finance
-- Industrial output data for November
-- Finance minister to hold press meeting over economic conditions
(END)
Keyword