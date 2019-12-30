Today in Korean history
Dec. 31
2007 -- President Roh Moo-hyun pardons Daewoo Group founder Kim Woo-choong and 74 convicted businesspeople, politicians, government officials and others in a year-end amnesty. Six death-row inmates, whose sentences were commuted to life imprisonment, were also included in the special pardon.
2012 -- U.S. internet company Yahoo Inc. halts its South Korean service, pulling out of one of the world's most wired countries after 15 years.
2015 -- South Korea and China set up a hotline between their top defense officials to reinforce their cooperation on security issues on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.
2018 -- The Cabinet approves a revision of the Enforcement Decree of the Minimum Wage Act, which calls for including legally mandated holiday and weekend hours in the calculation of the minimum wage. Under the revised regulations, employers are obliged to pay workers extra wages, worth a day's work, for legal holidays and weekends.
(END)