3.5 magnitude quake hits southeastern city
SEOUL/Miryang, South Korea, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the country's southeastern region early Monday, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred shortly after midnight at 00:32 a.m. at some 15 kilometers northeast of Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province, with a depth of 20 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Tremors were felt across the province, but there were no reported damages. The local fire office received 26 calls on whether a quake had occurred.
Records show a magnitude of 3 was detected in Busan, the country's largest port city also in the southeastern region, and a level of 2 in Daegu.
In a magnitude 4 quake, a majority of people can feel the tremor and can wake up if the quake occurs during nighttime. Windows and dishes tend to shake.
The strongest quake to occur this year is a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on April 19 that occurred in the sea 54 kilometers northeast of the city of Donghae in Gangwon Province.
The 3.9 magnitude quake that occurred on July 21 some 11 kilometers northwest of Sangju in North Gyeongsang Province is the strongest quake to occur on South Korean land this year.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)