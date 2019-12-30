Go to Contents
industrial output-November

Industrial output grows 0.4 pct in November

08:08 December 30, 2019

SEJONG, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output gained 0.4 percent in November from a month earlier due mainly to a rise in the service sector, data showed Monday.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the service sector rose 1.4 percent, while the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined 0.5 percent from a month earlier.

From a year earlier, industrial output grew 1.2 percent, the data showed.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

