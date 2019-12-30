Go to Contents
Recommended #industrial output-November

(LEAD) Korea's industrial output gains 0.4 pct in November

08:49 December 30, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with details; AMENDS headline)

SEJONG, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output growth accelerated in November, supported by a modest gain in the service sector, data showed Monday.

The November industrial output rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier, rebounding from a 0.4 percent decline in October, with both retail sales and facility investment growing from a month earlier in November, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The data showed the production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined 0.4 percent from a month earlier, while the output in the service sector increased 1.4 percent on-month.

From a year earlier, industrial output grew 1.2 percent.

Retail sales rose 3 percent in November from a month earlier, helped by gains in sales of cars and clothes, according to the data.

Facility investment gained 1.1 percent in November from a month earlier on rising imports of airplane equipment, the data showed.

Kim Bo-kyoung, director of Statistics Korea's industry statistics division, said the overall industrial production increased in November, but the momentum of a recovery was still weak.

