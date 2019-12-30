Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Younha #RM #BTS

Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM

09:57 December 30, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean singer-songwriter Younha will release a new album next week that includes a track featuring RM, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, her management agency said Monday.

The five-track album, "Unstable Mindset," is set to hit major online music stores next Monday, C9 Entertainment said.

Of the five tracks, the first, "Winter Flower," is a collaborating song, featuring RM, according to C9.

The second, "Black Cloud," is the lead track of "Unstable Mindset" that couples with Younha's fourth EP, "Stable Mindset," released in July.

The collaboration with Younha marks RM's latest musical partnership. He previously has worked with American rapper Lil Nas X, English electronic music duo HONNE and many other artists.

This file photo provided by C9 Entertainment shows K-pop singer Younha. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
BTS RM (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK