Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreigners-duty-free shopping

Duty-free sales hit new monthly high in Nov.

10:47 December 30, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Sales at South Korean duty-free stores hit a new monthly high in November, industry data showed Monday, mainly on the back of China's annual shopping festival.

The combined sales of local duty-free shops reached 2.29 trillion won (US$1.98 billion) last month, compared with the previous monthly record of 2.24 trillion won in September, according to the data from the Korea Duty Free Shops Association.

Duty-free sales hit new monthly high in Nov. - 1

The sales increase was due to increased travelers from China during its Singles' Day that fell on Nov. 11.

The number of foreigners visiting local duty-free shops came to 1.73 million last month, compared with 1.8 million a month earlier, the data showed.

However, the amount spent by foreign visitors at the shops came to 1.96 trillion won in November, compared with 1.86 trillion won tallied a month earlier.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK