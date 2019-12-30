Seoul stocks remain flat late Monday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to remain nearly flat late Monday morning as investors sat on the sidelines after a bull run on progress in the Sino-American trade negotiations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged down 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,204.02 as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech shares traded mostly mixed, with top cap Samsung Electronics falling 0.53 percent, while home appliances maker LG Electronics rose 0.28 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.94 percent.
Naver, which operates South Korea's top online portal, advanced 2.72 percent, while the operator of popular chap application, Kakao, gained 0.65 percent.
Hanjin KAL, the holding company of logistics conglomerate Hanjin Group, rose 3.39 percent. Its mainstay affiliate Korean Air also rose 1.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,158.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
