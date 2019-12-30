Daewoo Shipbuilding bags US$771 mln order for 6 ships
13:46 December 30, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., the world's second-largest shipbuilder by order backlog, said Monday that it has secured a 891.8 billion-won (US$771 million) order to build six container ships.
Under the deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the ships to an unidentified client in Africa by October 2022, the company said in a statement.
With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth $6.88 billion for 39 vessels so far this year, achieving 82 percent of its annual order target of $8.37 billion.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword