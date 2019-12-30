ICT ministry conditionally approves SK Broadband-t-broad merger
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The merger between SK Broadband Inc, the wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea's top mobile carrier, SK Telecom Co., and No. 2 cable TV operator t-broad received conditional approval from the country's ICT ministry on Monday as the country pushes to upgrade its telecom and broadcasting sector.
The approval that paves the way for SK Telecom to make further inroads into the local media business follows a detailed market review after the two companies announced in May that they are seeking regulatory permission for a tieup, according to the ministry.
The latest move comes after Seoul's antitrust watchdog gave permission for the fixed broadband firm's acquisition of the cable TV company, an affiliate of Taekwang Industrial Co., in mid November.
"The approval was given under the condition that the merged company will not discriminate against existing customers, and does not engage in unfair practice," Hong Jin-bae, director general of the ministry's network and telecommunication policy office said. He said that the latest decision will be sent to the Korea Communications Commission that will check the broadcasting aspect of the merger. The KCC is expected to make its assessment of the tieup in the near future.
The deal, worth some 4.7 trillion won (US$4 billion), will make it possible for the merged entity to provide service to a combined 8 million viewers, accounting for roughly 24 percent of the country's pay TV market.
The latest merger, meanwhile, comes after the science ministry said earlier in the month that it will allow local mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp. to take over cable and budget phone operator CJ Hello Co. that could lead to more business investment and growth.
