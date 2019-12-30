Go to Contents
Hyundai Samho Heavy bags orders worth US$280 mln for 2 ships

16:23 December 30, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. has secured two orders valued at a combined 323.7 billion won (US$280 million) to build two vessels, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's holding company said Monday.

Under one deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy is set to deliver a very large crude oil carrier to an unidentified Asian client by the end of August 2021, according to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.

In a separate deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy plans to deliver a liquefied natural gas carrier to another Asian client by June 2022.

