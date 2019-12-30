Ryu Hyun-jin returns home as highest-paid pitcher in Blue Jays history

The Jays gave Ryu his signature No. 99, a non-so-insignificant move in Canada where that number is synonymous with Wayne Gretzky, the retired hockey legend and one of the country's greatest athletes ever. No. 99 is retired across the National Hockey League (NHL) but MLB players are free to wear it. Ryu is the first Blue Jay to put the highest double-digit number on the back of the jersey.