Prosecutors question key witnesses in Ulsan mayoral election scandal

Im Dong-ho, a former senior member of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon were summoned to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in the afternoon for questioning about the allegations that Song Byung-gi, Ulsan's vice mayor for economic affairs, conspired with several presidential aides and police to influence the city's mayoral poll last year in favor of DP candidate Song Cheol-ho.