Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
------------------
Daewoo Shipbuilding bags US$771 mln order for 6 ships
SEOUL -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., the world's second-largest shipbuilder by order backlog, said Monday that it has secured a 891.8 billion-won (US$771 million) order to build six container ships.
Under the deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the ships to an unidentified client in Africa by October 2022, the company said in a statement.
------------------
(LEAD) Finance minister vows to spur economic recovery momentum
SEJONG -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday that reviving the nation's sluggish economy is the top priority for his ministry next year, while calling for the private sector to boost investment.
Hong also described the November industrial output, which gained 0.4 percent and rebounded from a 0.4 percent decline a month earlier, as a "positive" sign that the economy may have hit bottom.
"My top priority for next year is to achieve an economic recovery and rebound," Hong said in his end-of-year press conference.
------------------
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Monday called for a "mold-breaking" diplomatic strategy to navigate the convoluted global politics marked by growing uncertainty from an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry.
Kang made the call during the Strategic Coordination Meeting on Foreign Affairs, a gathering of government officials and scholars that was launched in July to discuss policy strategies amid tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, maritime security and other issues.
------------------
No. 2 mobile carrier picks ICT expert as new CEO
SEOUL -- KT Corp., South Korea's No. 2 mobile carrier, said Monday it has nominated an ICT expert as its new CEO, amid intensifying competition at home amid the full-fledged launch of the fifth-generation (5G) network here.
Last week, the board of KT nominated Koo Hyun-mo, who currently leads the company's crucial customer and media business, as its new chief executive with a three-year term. Koo will officially take the post after the shareholders' meeting slated for March, replacing the incumbent CEO Hwang Chang-kyu.
------------------
N. Korea's official newspaper highlights Kim's military leadership
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper highlighted leader Kim Jong-un's leadership and achievements as "supreme commander" of the country's armed forces Monday, saying the country's dignity and happiness all depend on its powerful military force.
The emphasis on Kim's leadership came as North Korea is threatening to take a "new way" in denuclearization talks with the United States if Washington fails to come up with a new proposal before the end of this year, hinting that Pyongyang could end diplomacy and revert to provocative acts.
------------------
N. Korea's No. 3 man absent from key party meeting
SEOUL -- Former North Korean Premier Pak Pong-ju, considered No. 3 in Pyongyang's power hierarchy, was absent from a key Workers' Party meeting for the second day in a row, spurring speculation about what happened to him.
Pak, 80, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee, was not shown in state media photos of the plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee that has been under way since its opening Saturday.
When North Korea held the last party plenum in April, Pak was named a member of the politburo, along with leader Kim Jong-un and the North's No. 2 leader, Choe Ryong-hae.
------------------
(LEAD) ICT ministry conditionally approves SK Broadband-t-broad merger
SEOUL -- The merger between SK Broadband Inc, the wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea's top mobile carrier, SK Telecom Co., and No. 2 cable TV operator t-broad received conditional approval from the country's ICT ministry on Monday as the country pushes to upgrade its telecom and broadcasting sector.
The approval that paves the way for SK Telecom to make further inroads into the local media business follows a detailed market review after the two companies announced in May that they are seeking regulatory permission for a tie-p, according to the ministry.
------------------
Regulator to begin antitrust review of Delivery Hero's acquisition of Woowa
SEJONG -- South Korea's corporate regulator said Monday it will begin an antitrust review of a US$4 billion deal by Germany's Delivery Hero to acquire the nation's largest food delivery app operator, Woowa Brothers.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it has received documents from the two firms for an antitrust review, which could take at least 120 days.
The FTC will review whether the planned acquisition would hurt competition in the nation's food delivery app market.
(END)