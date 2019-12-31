Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Dec. 31
08:54 December 31, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Court to review arrest warrant for Ulsan Vice Mayor Song
-- Cold snap hits S. Korea
-- Third-day session of N. Korea's party meeting
Economy & Finance
-- Data for consumer prices in December
-- BOK to unveil report on FX market stabilization efforts
(END)
Keyword