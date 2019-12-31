State pension fund's share value in Samsung almost doubles in 3 years
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national pension fund saw the value of its stock holdings in Samsung Electronics Co. almost double over the past three years, as the tech giant is expected to show improving performance down the road, data showed on Tuesday.
According to the data compiled by Korea CXO Institute, a market researcher, the National Pension Service (NPS) held Samsung Electronics stocks valued at 35 trillion won (US$30 billion) as of Friday, marking a whopping 83 percent increase from three years earlier. The country's largest institutional investor currently holds around a 10 percent stake in Samsung Electronics.
Samsung Electronics rallied some 45 percent this year.
The NPS held stakes of 5 percent or more in 298 listed firms as of this month, the institute added. The combined value of the shares was estimated at 118.8 trillion won.
Of the portfolio, Samsung Electronics accounted for around 30 percent.
SK hynix Inc., the second-largest chipmaker, followed with a value of 6.9 trillion won, trailed by Naver Corp. and Hyundai Mobis Co. at 3.3 trillion won and 2.7 trillion won, respectively.
The NPS held shares worth 1 trillion won or more in 25 companies, which marks a sharp rise from seven posted in 2016.
The pension service stood as the largest shareholder in nine listed firms, including No. 1 steelmaker POSCO and KT&G Corp., the leading tobacco producer.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)