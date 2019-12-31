S. Korea gripped by season's coldest weather

In the central region, where a cold wave alert was in effect, the mercury dipped to minus 13.5 C in Yeoncheon, minus 12.1 C in Yangju, minus 11.2 C in Pocheon, minus 10.9 C in Paju, minus 9.7 C in Suwon, minus 8.8 C in Jecheon, minus 7.9 C in Sejong and minus 7.1 C in Daejeon.