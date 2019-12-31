(2nd LD) Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk indicted on family-related charges
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- Following months of a probe into suspicions of academic and financial wrongdoings by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, state prosecutors indicted him Tuesday on multiple charges, including bribery.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Cho, once a senior secretary to President Moon Jae-in for civil affairs, on 11 charges, including obstruction of business and fake document forgery, without detention.
Prosecutors said a 6 million-won (US$5,183) scholarship that Cho's daughter received from her medical school professor could be seen as a bribe considering Cho was a Cheong Wa Dae official who could influence the professor's appointment as a public hospital chief.
They added Cho, a law professor, and his wife surnamed Chung, who's also a university professor, inappropriately meddled in their children's admission by forging internship certificates or asking others to issue such "fake" documents.
Investigators also took issue with the couple's investment in a private equity fund, saying they used false-name accounts for stock investments and deliberately misreported their asset size, breaching an ethics law that binds public servants.
Cho and his wife were also charged with attempting to tamper with evidence, such as documents and a computer hard disk, as the probe progressed.
The indictment follows a probe that kicked off in August when suspicions that Cho's family inappropriately invested in a private equity fund and intervened in the admission process of their children first surfaced.
Despite strong opposition from critics, especially from the conservative bloc, Moon appointed Cho in September, but he eventually stepped down about a month later.
In a text message Cho's acquaintance unveiled Monday, the former minister expected the prosecution to indict him "as a new year's gift" but pledged to "fight based on facts and legal principle."
His attorney Kim Chil-jun sent a text message to reporters criticizing Tuesday's move as "a political indictment based on the prosecution's imagination and fiction."
The former minister, meanwhile, is under a separate probe into his suspected role in ending a presidential office's inspection of Yoo Jae-soo, a former Busan vice mayor currently detained on bribery charges. Yoo is known for his close personal ties with Moon.
Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant on charges of power abuse for Cho, who supervised the special inspection team as the senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary in 2017.
A Seoul court, however, rejected the request last week, saying there is no concern of him fleeing or destroying evidence.
