N. Korea could deliver New Year's speech in different format: official
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could replace his annual New Year's Day address with a policy speech before a key party meeting under way in Pyongyang, a government source said Tuesday.
Since taking office in late 2011, Kim has delivered a speech on New Year's Day, unveiling directions on key domestic and foreign issues for the year. In January this year, Kim, in a western-style suit, made the speech in front of a microphone installed in his office in prerecorded video footage.
However, Kim's speech, widely expected to be made on Wednesday, could take a different form, such as speaking in front of party members and other staff, the source said.
The official cited the unexpectedly long plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee still under way since its opening on Saturday. Speculation is that Kim could deliver a speech at the end of the session.
On Monday, Kim presided over the third-day session of the meeting as he did during the previous two sessions held over the weekend, state media said, adding that the meeting is still going on.
No matter what form it may take, Kim's speech this week will be closely scrutinized for a major policy change in denuclearization talks with the United States. Some say that he could declare an end to the country's moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.
Kim has threatened to take a "new way" if Washington fails to come up with concessions before the end of this year, hinting that he could end diplomacy and revert to provocative acts.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)