N.K. media highlights economic achievements as year draws to close
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media outlets highlighted the economic achievements of the country as the year drew to a close Tuesday, compared with last year when they lauded the diplomatic feat of improving relations with South Korea and the United States.
In an article titled "Towards a dazzling tomorrow, our spirit of victory rises!" the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said that the year 2019 "was a year of waves of ordeal that struck us every step of the way."
"The challenges we have overcome only proves how great and powerful our socialist nation is," the paper said, hailing some of its economic projects such as the development of the newly built urban township Samjiyon, a vegetable greenhouse farm in Jungphyong in North Hamgyong Province and the Yangdok spa resort in South Pyongan Province.
Media outlets attributed the success in economic progress to "self-reliance" or improving the country's economy without depending on foreign countries.
"What was overflowing in the air at factories, enterprises, cooperative fields and ports in our fight to normalize and nationalize production, was our strong breath of self-reliance," another article by the same outlet said.
An article by Meari, a North Korean propaganda outlet, also praised construction projects led by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as its economic progress.
Such projects include remodeling of a department store named Taesong that sells luxury goods, the completion of a spring water factory and an institute at the Kim Chaek University of Technology.
Last year, North Korean media outlets emphasized inter-Korean relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea has sought sanctions relief through nuclear talks with Washington. But the negotiations have been stalled since Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump ended their second summit in Hanoi in February without an agreement.
As Pyongyang has set the end of this year as a deadline for Washington to come up with a new proposal, eyes are on what policy change and action it will take with regard to stalled denuclearization talks with the U.S.
