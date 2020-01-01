Go to Contents
Pompeo hopes N.K. refrains from 'new strategic weapon' test

08:57 January 01, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he hopes North Korea will not test a "new strategic weapon" as threatened by its leader Kim Jong-un.

Pompeo made the comment to Fox News shortly after Kim announced the world will soon see a "new strategic weapon" amid stalled denuclearization talks with Washington.

"It remains the case that we hope Chairman Kim will take a different course," the top U.S. diplomat said. "We're hopeful that Chairman Kim will make the right decision, (that) he'll choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war. ... I saw that reporting. I hope he doesn't go in that direction."

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

