Pompeo hopes N.K. refrains from 'new strategic weapon' test
WASHINGTON, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he hopes North Korea will not test a "new strategic weapon" as threatened by its leader Kim Jong-un.
Pompeo made the comment to Fox News shortly after Kim announced the world will soon see a "new strategic weapon" amid stalled denuclearization talks with Washington.
"It remains the case that we hope Chairman Kim will take a different course," the top U.S. diplomat said. "We're hopeful that Chairman Kim will make the right decision, (that) he'll choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war. ... I saw that reporting. I hope he doesn't go in that direction."
