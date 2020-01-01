(2nd LD) Pompeo says he hopes N. Korea chooses peace over war

"We hope that the North Koreans will reconsider," Pompeo said in an interview with CBS. "If Chairman Kim has reneged on the commitments he made to President Trump, that is deeply disappointing. I was there when Chairman Kim made the commitment that said he would not engage in intercontinental ballistic missiles or test-firing of their nuclear weapons, testing their nuclear weapons systems. He made those commitments to President Trump in exchange for President Trump agreeing not to conduct large-scale military exercises. We've lived up to our commitments. We continue to hold out hope that he'll live up to his as well."