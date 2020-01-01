Go to Contents
09:41 January 01, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Boundary between work and life fades (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 20-somethings rise (Kookmin Daily)
-- Failure in gov't idea contest for administrative reform (Donga llbo)
-- Hope again, and let's change our future (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Rapidly aging S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Guardians of truth (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Vietnam's football coach Park Hang-seo calls for new challenges (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- A meal for a worker (Hankyoreh)
-- Dystopia has come (Hankook Ilbo)
-- It's the economy! (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Business-friendly environment is key for new decade (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Inflation was only 0.4 pct for 2019 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Striving for clarity in 2020 (Korea Herald)
-- Tensions between N.K., U.S. continue through new year (Korea Times)
(END)

