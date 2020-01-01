(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 1)

This year the North may soon end talks with the U.S. and resume tests of ICBMs or nuclear weapons. Kim is likely to announce a policy shift ― from dialogue to confrontation ― in his New Year address. If that is the case, Moon's peace initiative could go up in smoke. So it is important to keep up the momentum for dialogue with the North no matter what. Moon should step up cooperation with the U.S. and other powers to keep the North on course for denuclearization and peace.