Samsung QLED 8K TV earns U.S. certification

13:35 January 01, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its quantum dot liquefied emitting diode (QLED) 8K TVs have obtained a certification for its high-definition quality in the United States.

Samsung Electronics has received the 8K certification for most of its QLED 8K TVs built for the year of 2020 from the U.S.-based 8K Association, the company said in a statement.

The 8K Association is a cross-industry group focused on facilitating the growth of the 8K ecosystem.

QLED 8K TV delivers 16 times the resolution of full HD TV, weaving 33 million pixels into a canvas of utmost clarity on a super big screen, transforming flat images into a profoundly deeper experience.

The South Korean electronics giant has also achieved the 8K UHD certification from the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for the definition quality of QLED 8K TVs.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics shows the company's QLED 8K TV (Q900R) to be released in the market this year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


