Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US spy plane #North Korea

U.S. spy planes monitor N. Korea on New Year's Day

14:22 January 01, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. spy planes flew over and around the Korean Peninsula on New Year's Day on Wednesday, an aviation tracker said, as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the communist nation will soon show off a "new strategic weapon."

An RC-135W Rivet Joint of the U.S. Air Force took off from Japan's Kadena Air Base at 8:25 a.m. (Korean time) for an East Sea mission, while an EP-3E of the U.S. Navy also flew over South Korea at 25,000 feet, according to Aircraft Spots.

The flights came after the North's leader said there is no ground for him to keep his promise to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests, and the world will "witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future."

The DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The U.S. has been closely monitoring the North since Pyongyang warned last month that it is up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it wants to get, sparking concern that the regime could restart testing of nuclear weapons or intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

This image, captured from the website of the U.S. Air Force, shows a RC-135W Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK